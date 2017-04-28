The Palestinian Authority says it will stop paying Israel for the electricity it supplies to Gaza.

It's the latest effort by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to pressure Hamas into new elections.

Hamas says the action is a crime against Palestinians and has warned it will consider a number of options to defend its people.

The standoff has divided Palestinians and hampered attempts to reach a peace deal with Israel.

And now many are worried it may turn violent.

TRT World'sChelsea Carter explains.