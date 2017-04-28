WORLD
US Congress passes stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown
The legislation gives lawmakers another week to reach a deal on federal spending through the end of the fiscal year and assures there is no government shutdown on the 100th day of Donald Trump's presidency.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (c) said the stopgap bill &quot;will carry us through next week so that a bipartisan agreement can be reached.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2017

The US Congress on Friday passed stopgap legislation to avert a government shutdown at midnight and give lawmakers another week to reach a deal on federal spending through the end of the fiscal year, with contentious issues remaining to be resolved.

The Senate passed the measure by voice vote without opposition after the House earlier approved it by a tally of 382-30. The measure now goes to President Donald Trump to sign into law.

The bill keeps the government functioning through May 5, which leaders hope will give bipartisan bargainers enough time to finish a $1 trillion package financing government through Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year.

Lawmakers were supposed to have taken care of the current fiscal year appropriations bills by last Oct. 1.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the stopgap bill "will carry us through next week so that a bipartisan agreement can be reached."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said there were still significant differences with Republicans over elements of the looming longer-term spending bill.

In the bigger spending bill to be negotiated in the coming days, it remained unclear whether Republicans would prevail in their effort to sharply boost defense spending without similar increases for other domestic programs. Trump has proposed a $30 billion spending hike for the Pentagon for the rest of this fiscal year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
