A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Philippines coast on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned that hazardous tsunami waves were possible off the coasts of the Philippines and Indonesia.

The earthquake struck at a shallow depth near the Philippines island of Mindanao, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Philippines lies on the so-called Ring of Fire, a vast Pacific Ocean region where many of Earth's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.