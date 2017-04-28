WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tsunami warning issued after 6.8 quake off Philippines coast
The earthquake struck at a shallow depth just off the Philippines island of Mindanao, prompting warnings of hazardous tsunami waves for Philippines and Indonesia.
Tsunami warning issued after 6.8 quake off Philippines coast
The USGS image showing the epicentre of the earthquake off the coast of Philippines. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2017

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Philippines coast on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned that hazardous tsunami waves were possible off the coasts of the Philippines and Indonesia.

The earthquake struck at a shallow depth near the Philippines island of Mindanao, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Philippines lies on the so-called Ring of Fire, a vast Pacific Ocean region where many of Earth's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us