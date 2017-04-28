WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump warns of war with North Korea
Ties between the US and South Korea are strained over payment for deployment of the controversial Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. Beijing is also increasingly concerned by developments on the Korean peninsula.
Trump warns of war with North Korea
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor (R) is seen in Seongju, South Korea, April 26, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2017

Tensions between the US and North Korea continue to escalate. In the latest exchange between Washington and Pyongyang, US President Donald Trump warned that a major conflict with North Korea is now a real possibility.

His comments come as his administration threatens more sanctions against North Korea, while an advanced US missile defence system is being installed in the South.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis gives more details.

Meanwhile, the US is also embroiled in a dispute with South Korea over the payment for the controversial Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defence system. Seoul is refusing to pay for the installation of the anti-missile system on its soil. Donald Trump is demanding a billion dollars for it.

TRT World'sJoseph Kim reports from Seoul.

China, the closed ally of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), is also becoming increasingly concerned by developments on the Korean peninsula.

TRT World'sDan Epstein adds more from Beijing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us