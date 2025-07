Every day, more than 800 women die from preventable complications related to pregnancy and childbirth.

Around 100,000 women die annually of postpartum haemorrhage.

But some researchers say a third of these deaths can be prevented with an affordable drug. Developed in the 1960s in Japan, tranexamic acid is cheap, safe and stops bleeding by helping keep naturally forming blood clots intact.

TRT World'sBen Said reports.