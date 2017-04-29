WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish air strikes hit PKK targets in northern Iraq, says military
Scores of "PKK terrorists were neutralised" in several air strikes conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq and northeastern Syria during the past week.
Turkish air strikes hit PKK targets in northern Iraq, says military
Turkey says the air operations were conducted &quot;within the scope of the international law&quot; and &quot;with the aim of destroying the hotbeds of terrorism.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 29, 2017

Turkish air strikes "neutralised 45 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq on Saturday," the military said in a statement.

The statement added that Turkish military air raids earlier this week, in northern Iraq and northeastern Syria, had killed 89 members of PKK that is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

The PKK resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015 after a pause of two and a half years.

Around 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children have been killed since then, according to official data.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us