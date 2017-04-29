Turkish air strikes "neutralised 45 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq on Saturday," the military said in a statement.

The statement added that Turkish military air raids earlier this week, in northern Iraq and northeastern Syria, had killed 89 members of PKK that is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

The PKK resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015 after a pause of two and a half years.

Around 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children have been killed since then, according to official data.