Margarita Aguirres is an undocumented migrant living in the United States without any papers for twenty-two years.

But with Donald Trump in office as US president, she now faces the threat of imminent deportation.

Trump campaigned on the promise to end illegal immigration and send undocumented migrants like Aguirres back to their native countries.

"In some cases, police officers or immigration officers are going to schools to take the parents. They're people who have committed no crimes, and they're just taken away."

She said her children "don't want to go play outside anymore because they think that someone will come and take them away, or they'll take away their mom and their dad and they're going to stay here alone."

An estimated 11 million undocumented migrants now face raids and deportation.

TRT World'sZeina Awad met the Aguirres family in Texas.