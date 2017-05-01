Turkey has sent 2,000 Qurans to the remote South Pacific country of Samoa, Hurriyet DailyNewsreported on Monday.

Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate (Diyanet) translated the Qurans into Samoan and shipped them to the remote Pacific island, which has a population of 193,200, including 130 Muslims.

Samoa Muslims Union Representative Mohommad Irfan Ahmed asked the Diyanet to help the Turkish organisation provide Samoa with the Muslim holy book at the First Summit of the Religious Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Countries in October 2015.

The initiative was undertaken by Turkey's General Directorate of Religious Publications and the General Directorate of Foreign Affairs.

The Department of Publications in Foreign Languages and Dialects printed 2,000 medium and small-sized Qurans at the end of 2016, which were then shipped to Samoa.​