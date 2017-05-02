CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Moroccan academy trains next generation of Imams
The Mohammed VI Institute for Imams and Preachers teaches its students how to combat religious extremism.
Moroccan academy trains next generation of Imams
The college is now seeing an influx of foreign students from all over the world. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 2, 2017

A college in the Moroccan capital of Rabat, is training the next generation of Muslim preachers.

The Mohammed VI Institute for Imams and Preachers teaches its students how to combat religious extremism.

The college is now seeing an influx of foreign students from all over the world.

"Islam as well as humanity is suffering from extremism which affects us all, it stems from the wrong understanding of Islam," says Abdesselam Lazaar, director of the college.

TRT World 's Chelsea Carter has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us