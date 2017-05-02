WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libyan rivals hold "positive" talks in Abu Dhabi
There was no official statement as the meeting between Khalifa Haftar and Fayez Seraj ended, but the sources close to Haftar said he met Seraj one-on-one for two hours of talks they described as positive.
Libyan rivals hold "positive" talks in Abu Dhabi
Libya's UN-backed Prime Minister-designate, Fayez al-Sarraj (2ndR), meets with members of the presidential council on March 31, 2016 in the Libya's capital Tripoli. [FILE PHOTO] / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 2, 2017

East Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar met the head of Libya's UN-backed government Fayez Seraj in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for talks that sources close to Haftar said were positive.

Regional and Western powers have for months been pushing the two men to discuss resetting a UN-mediated agreement that led to the creation of Seraj's Government of National Accord (GNA) in the capital Tripoli. The deal was an attempt to end the turmoil that followed the 2011 uprising against former leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was killed in that uprising.

Haftar, the dominant figure for factions in eastern Libya, reversed a previous refusal to engage with the GNA, which is largely rejected in his region.

Rival armed factions in the west of the country, on the other hand, have backed the GNA.

One sticking point that has divided the two sides has been a clause in the UN-mediated deal giving the GNA control over the military, which eastern factions fear will weaken the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) that Haftar commands.

Libya's 218 channel, a pro-Haftar TV station, said he and Seraj had agreed to propose cancelling the clause, and to form a restructured unity government.

"It was agreed to open permanent channels of communication and to form two working groups to complete an agreement on the details of the formation of a government and the military arrangements between officers from all regions," one source in Abu Dhabi who asked not to be named told Reuters.

There was also an agreement to hold presidential and parliamentary elections no later than March 2018, the source said. There was no immediate comment from the GNA.

It was the first time Seraj and Haftar had met since the start of last year.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us