A suicide bombing in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday killed at least nine people, according to a counter terrorism official.

Authorities said the blast also wounded at least another 35 people. The attack targeted a convoy of armoured personnel carriers used by the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement issued by its Amaq news agency. It said a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-rigged car as the convoy passed an area near the US embassy, claiming eight American soldiers were killed.

At least three US service members were wounded in the attack, Resolute Support Spokesman US Navy Captain Bill Salvin said. The armoured personnel carriers, which are designed to withstand large blasts, were able to return to a coalition base under their own power, he said.

Bilal Sarwary has more.