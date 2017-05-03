The war in Syria is likely to top the agenda as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi on Wednesday.

They're also expected to discuss energy cooperation as well as trade and tourism.

Ahead of the meeting, Erdogan stressed the need to find a solution to the crisis in Syria, which he said was a goal Turkey and Russia shared.

The Turkish president also said he would tell Putin that he wants Russian trade restrictions on Turkey lifted rapidly.