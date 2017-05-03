WORLD
1 MIN READ
Dengue fever on the rise in Peru
Thousands of people have contracted dengue fever since last month's torrential rains and deadly floods created breeding grounds for mosquitoes, which carry the virus.
Dengue is mostly found in tropical and sub-tropical climates and tends to surface in urban areas. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 3, 2017

More than four thousand people have contracted dengue fever in the past few weeks in Peru.

Dengue fever, a viral infection that is carried by mosquitos, has been on the rise since last month's torrential rains and deadly floods created breeding grounds for the disease.

It causes flu-like symptoms that can lead to death if not caught early.

As hundreds of possible new cases are being reported every day, it poses an additional challenge for the Peruvian government, which is preparing for massive reconstruction efforts following the floods that killed dozens of people.

TRT World's Sarah Jones has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
