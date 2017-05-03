A charity in Sudan's capital Khartoum aims to integrate street children back into society by providing the children with food and shelter, but only if they attend school.

Mojaddidon charity started off serving meals to the homeless late last year. As the number of children coming for meals increased, they saw an opportunity to educate them as well.

Within a month of starting, they were able to open a roadside school.

Now, they serve more than 100 street children per day, providing a space for education, food, socialisation and exercise in a country where 48 percent of school-aged children do not go to school.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.