WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Koreans protest deployment of American anti-missile system
South Koreans say the US anti-missile system poses a threat to their safety and security.
South Koreans protest deployment of American anti-missile system
The system's deployment in a rural part of the country has angered and frightened area residents. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 4, 2017

South Koreans continue to protest against the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) in their country.

The system's location in a rural part of the country has angered and frightened residents, see it as a threat to their safety as they believe it makes them a target of Chinese and North Korean aggression.

TRT World'sBruce Harrison reports.

The deployment of the system came at a time of repeated nuclear and missile tests on the part of North Korea.

North Korea is also believed to have made progress in developing intermediate-range and submarine-launched missiles.

South Korea and the United States say the sole purpose of THAAD is to guard against North Korean missiles.

However, some South Koreans believe that the system poses a security risk for South Korea, which they say will be a target for North Korean missiles. They also say that it contributes to tensions in East Asia.

The deployment has also drawn protests from China, which says the powerful radar that can penetrate its territory will undermine regional security.

The THAAD missiles are expected to figure prominently in South Korea's presidential election on Tuesday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us