POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Basketball's governing body allows players to wear religious headgear
The decision by International Basketball Federation overturned a 20-year ban on religious head coverings in the sport.
Basketball's governing body allows players to wear religious headgear
Under the new rules, religious headgear must not cover any part of the player's face entirely or partially, can have no opening or closing elements around the face and neck or pose a danger to any player. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 4, 2017

International Basketball Federation (FIBA) approved on Thursday a new rule that allows players to wear headgear for religious reasons, coming to effect from October 1.

The rule that was ratified by Swiss-based FIBA's Mid-Term Congress in Hong Kong overturned a 20-year ban on religious head coverings.

It comes after a fierce criticism that the rule undermined diversity by disallowing religious coverings like the Muslim hijab.

According to FIBA's statement, "the new rule comes as a result of the fact that traditional dress codes in some countries, which called for the head and/or entire body being covered, were incompatible with FIBA's previous headgear rule,"

FIBA said the new rule, which would also allow turbans and yarmulkes, would minimise the risk of injury while ensuring uniform was of a consistent colour.

The headgear must be black or white, or of the same dominant colour as that of the uniform, and the same colour for all players on a team.

It must not cover any part of the player's face entirely or partially, can have no opening or closing elements around the face and neck or pose a danger to any player.

Testing period in 2014

FIBA began a two-year revision and testing period in September 2014, granting exceptions at a national level.

Its central board approved a modification to the rule after receiving a report in January.

As a historical moment, the Mid-Term Congress singled out a test game in Iran on April 13 that featured women wearing hijabs and "marked the first time men witnessed a women's sporting event in person."

But Qatar's women's team withdrew from the 2014 Asian Games in South Korea after being denied permission to wear the hijab on court.

In the same year, FIBA also ran into trouble when Sikh players from India were forced to remove their turbans at the Asia Cup in China and had to tie their hair with elastic bands.

Other sports, including football, already allow players to wear headgear during matches.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us