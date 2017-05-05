WORLD
1 MIN READ
Some voters in France say they won't vote for Macron or Le Pen
Emmanuel Macron and Marine le Pen, both political outsiders, offer contrasting visions for French voters to choose from. But many voters have yet to decide, and some are not convinced by either.
A campaign poster of Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche!, or Onwards!, plastered over one for National Front (FN) candidate Marine Le Pen, May 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2017

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche!, or Onwards!, and Marine Le Pen of the National Front (FN) party are political outsiders. They offer contrasting visions for French voters to choose from.

Both have loyal supporters. But many voters have yet to decide, and some are not convinced by either.

The campaign has been one of the most divisive in recent years, with many people saying they won't vote either for centrist Macron or for the far-right's Le Pen.

TRT World's Europe correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood, reports on France's choice.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
