Will the US Senate pass Trumpcare?
The US House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, handing President Donald Trump a partial victory as the healthcare legislation now heads to the Senate.
US President Donald Trump (C) celebrates with Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the vote to repeal Obamacare. (May 4, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2017

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Republicans have been fighting for seven years to overturn the bill, which enabled 20 million more Americans to get health insurance.

Thursday's vote was the first step in undoing major parts of former president Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement.

It was Trump's biggest legislative win since he took office in January.

But the 217-213 margin of victory suggests another fight awaits the legislation in the Senate.

TRT World's Azadeh Ansari reports from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
