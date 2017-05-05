WORLD
2 MIN READ
Latin American nations condemn Venezuelan violence against civilians
After the death toll from anti-government unrest in Venezuela rises to 36, eight Latin American nations denounced "excessive use of force" by Venezuelan authorities.
Opposition supporters clash with riot police while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2017

Eight Latin American nations denounced Venezuelan authorities' "excessive use of force" against civilian protesters, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Thursday, after the death toll from anti-government unrest in Venezuela rose to 36.

The eight nations – Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Paraguay – condemned the increase in violence in the oil-producing nation and urged the Venezuelan government to the respect human rights of its citizens.

Venezuelans, already on tenterhooks after the unrest that has killed protesters, government supporters, bystanders and security officials, were shaken on Thursday after rumours about the health of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez.

President Nicolas Maduro's leftist government, facing a wave of major opposition protests since last month, later issued a short "proof of life" video in which Lopez said he was fine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
