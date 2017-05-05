WORLD
2 MIN READ
China's home-grown passenger jet completes maiden flight
The C919 is considered a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
China's home-grown C919 passenger jet taxis after landing on its maiden flight at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China, May 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2017

China's domestically manufactured C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

The jet is a symbol of China's ambitions to muscle into a global jet market estimated to be worth $2 trillion over the next two decades, as well as of Beijing's broader "Made in China 2025" plan to spur home-made products, from medicines to robots.

The crew of five pilots and engineers, all wearing orange jump suits and aviators, was applauded as they disembarked. The plane, which can carry 158-168 passengers, had no passenger seats installed for its maiden flight.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
