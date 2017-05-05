WORLD
2 MIN READ
No end in sight as violent protests in Venezuela continue
At least 37 people have died after a month of deadly protests. The family of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez are calling for the International Red Cross to verify his wellbeing.
No end in sight as violent protests in Venezuela continue
Venezuela's opposition, which now enjoys majority support, says president Nicolas Maduro has become a dictator and wrecked the economy. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2017

A 20-year-old protester died on Friday after being shot in the head as anti-government protests in Venezuela continue.

In the past month, anti-government unrest has taken the death toll to at least 37 as the opposition gears up for more demonstrations.

TRT World's Sarah Jones reports.

Warning: Some viewers may find parts of this report graphic as it contains footage of an armoured police vehicle ploughing through a crowd of protesters:

Meanwhile, the family of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is calling for the International Red Cross to verify his wellbeing.

Venezuela's opposition, which now enjoys majority support, says president Nicolas Maduro has become a dictator and has wrecked the economy.

Vowing to stay in the streets for as long as necessary, opposition leaders announced a nationwide women's marches for Saturday, with the biggest planned for the capital, Caracas.

The president says they are seeking a violent coup with US support.

US calls some Venezuela actions 'deplorable'

The Trump administration is monitoring the situation in Venezuela closely and has found some of the acts there "deplorable," the White House said on Friday.

"Some of the acts there have been deplorable and certainly something that we're monitoring very closely," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters, without providing further detail.

"In terms of specific movement or engagement that we have at this point, I can't comment any further on that right now," she said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us