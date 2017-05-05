A 20-year-old protester died on Friday after being shot in the head as anti-government protests in Venezuela continue.

In the past month, anti-government unrest has taken the death toll to at least 37 as the opposition gears up for more demonstrations.

TRT World's Sarah Jones reports.

Warning: Some viewers may find parts of this report graphic as it contains footage of an armoured police vehicle ploughing through a crowd of protesters:

Meanwhile, the family of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is calling for the International Red Cross to verify his wellbeing.

Venezuela's opposition, which now enjoys majority support, says president Nicolas Maduro has become a dictator and has wrecked the economy.

Vowing to stay in the streets for as long as necessary, opposition leaders announced a nationwide women's marches for Saturday, with the biggest planned for the capital, Caracas.

The president says they are seeking a violent coup with US support.

US calls some Venezuela actions 'deplorable'

The Trump administration is monitoring the situation in Venezuela closely and has found some of the acts there "deplorable," the White House said on Friday.

"Some of the acts there have been deplorable and certainly something that we're monitoring very closely," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters, without providing further detail.

"In terms of specific movement or engagement that we have at this point, I can't comment any further on that right now," she said.