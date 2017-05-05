WORLD
4 MIN READ
Trump, Turnbull move to clear air after tense phone call
US President Donald Trump and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull met for a patch-things-up summit in New York, with the US president saying an earlier telephone spat was "all worked out."
Trump, Turnbull move to clear air after tense phone call
US President Donald Trump (L) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2017

Declaring they "get along great," US President Donald Trump held his first-face-to-face meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Thursday following an acrimonious phone call in January that strained ties between the two allies.

Wearing black-tie tuxedos as they prepared to attend a dinner together, the two leaders met on board the USS Intrepid, a World War Two aircraft carrier that is now a museum, moored on Manhattan's West Side. They were attending a gala to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea.

Turnbull was one of the first foreign leaders Trump spoke to after taking office on Jan. 20. The Republican president became irritated that he was expected to honour an agreement made by his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, to accept 1,250 refugees.

Trump had broken off what was supposed to be an hour-long call after 25 minutes and later tweeted that the refugee agreement was a "dumb deal" and vowed to study it.

The call aroused criticism and raised questions about his diplomatic skills.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Australia in April and made clear that while Trump was not happy about it, the United States would honour the agreement out of respect for Australia.

"We had a great call"

The get-together with Turnbull was delayed because of Trump's hastily arranged White House celebration with fellow Republicans from the US House of Representatives who narrowly passed a healthcare bill that would repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

Trump and Turnbull were all smiles as they answered questions about the phone call and refugee deal during a picture-taking session.

"We get along great. We have a fantastic relationship, I love Australia, I always have," Trump said.

Turnbull added: "We can put the refugee deal behind you and move on."

Trump said the refugee deal had been "worked out for a long time" and that reporters had exaggerated their phone call.

"We had a great call," he said, while adding: "I mean, we're not babies."

"Young at heart," added Turnbull.

Trump vowed to visit Australia as president, calling it "one of the great, great places" and noted he had many friends there. One such friend, pro golfer Greg Norman, was among the attendees at the Intrepid dinner.

Turnbull called the Coral Sea battle "a turning point in the war" and that it was when "America and Australia started to win."

"We've been allies for 99 years," said Trump.

It was Trump's first trip back to New York, where he made his name and fortune, since the former real estate executive moved into the White House in January.

His motorcade passed hundreds of protesters as it arrived at the Intrepid in the early evening. Trump did not plan to visit Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, but instead was to spend the weekend at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us