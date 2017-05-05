WORLD
Campaigning in French presidential election enters final day
Front-runner Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen have scheduled several press interviews for Friday, the last day of official campaigning before Sunday's run-off vote.
Campaign posters of French presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron (L) and Marine Le Pen ahead of the second and final round of the French presidential election on Sunday, May 7. (May 4, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2017

Friday is the last day of official campaigning for the two candidates in France's presidential run-off vote on Sunday.

The lead of En Marche! (Onwards!) movement head Emmanuel Macron appears to be holding in opinion polls, which suggest the centrist candidate could take 60 percent of the vote, compared to some 40 percent for his far-right rival.

But Brexit and the US election confounded pollsters, and the possibility of some on the left preferring not to vote rather than support the centre suggests Le Pen cannot yet be written off.

TRT World'sMyriam Francois reports from Paris.

SOURCE:TRT World
