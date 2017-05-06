WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tanker gas leak in New Delhi puts more than 50 children in hospital
More than 100 pupils were evacuated from the Rani Jhansi school in the Indian capital, New Delhi, complaining of breathlessness and eye irritation following a gas leak from a fuel tanker at a nearby container depot.
Tanker gas leak in New Delhi puts more than 50 children in hospital
Schoolgirls are treated at a government hospital after a gas leak from a nearby container depot in New Delhi, India on May 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 6, 2017

At least 50 students at a school in India's capital New Delhi were taken to hospital on Saturday complaining of breathlessness and eye irritation following a gas leak from a fuel tanker at a nearby container depot, witnesses said.

More than 100 pupils were evacuated from the Rani Jhansi school in the capital, New Delhi, media said. It wasn't clear what had caused the leak and no further details were immediately available.

"After we arrived at the school at 7am local time (GMT 0130), some students and teachers complained of irritation in eyes and suffocation. Then we took the students to the ground as they were suffocating from the gas leak," according to vice principal of the school, Renu Rampal.

"We have sent around 50-60 students in three hospitals," she said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us