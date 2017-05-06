WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuela faces mass looting amid heightened tensions
Inflation and food shortage have resulted in looting across Venezuela as people wait in queues for hours to get their basic needs.
Venezuela faces mass looting amid heightened tensions
A pedestrian stands next to a refrigerator destroyed in a night of looting, in El Valle neighborhood in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 21, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 6, 2017

Inflation and shortage of food, medicine, and other basic goods have caused mass looting across Venezuela amid heightened tensions.

Crowds of people driven by hunger have looted dozens of supermarkets, restaurants and cargo trucks following the chaos of mass demonstrations in the country.

"Vandalism ruined everything, they burned everything, destroyed everything." said Leon Silva, resident of Valencia.

"Today, we are hungry and tomorrow we will be hungrier still because there is nothing." Mahalys Olivero said.

People have waited in long queues to buy basic supplies while restaurants in cities like Valencia remain closed.

Over the past few weeks, protestors have been leaving a trail of destruction around the country which has been suffering from a deep economic crisis.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis reports the crisis in Venezuela.

Women protest

Dressed in white and chanting "Liberty!", tens of thousands of women opposed to Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro marched on Saturday, holding out roses to security forces who blocked their way.

The women's marches, which took place in most major cities around the country, were the latest in a series of protests against Maduro whom opponents decry as a dictator who has ruined the economy.

In Caracas, marchers sang the national anthem and shouted "We want elections!"

They also want the government to free scores of jailed activists, allow humanitarian aid from abroad to offset a brutal economic crisis, and respect the independence of the legislature where the opposition won a majority in 2015.

The protesters were halted at various points by lines of policewomen and National Guard troops with armoured cars.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us