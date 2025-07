Turkish ice cream is unlike any other dessert of its kind anywhere in the world. Known as 'Maras dondurma' its unique ingredients and dense texture come from a recipe dating back hundreds of years.

Maras ice cream is made of milk, sugar, and powder from the tubers of wild orchids.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury travelled to the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, where the delicacy originates from - to try and discover the secret behind it.