WORLD
2 MIN READ
School bus crash kills 35 in northern Tanzania
32 schoolchildren, believed to be aged between 12 and 13, were killed in the crash in the northern region of Arusha.
School bus crash kills 35 in northern Tanzania
The students killed in the accident, which occurred at about 9:30am in Karatu district, were from the Lucky Vincent primary school and believed to be aged between 12 and 13. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 6, 2017

Thirty-two schoolchildren, two teachers, and a minibus driver were killed in Tanzania when their vehicle plunged into a roadside ravine in the northern tourist region of Arusha on Saturday, a senior police official said.

"The accident happened when the bus was descending on a steep hill in rainy conditions," Arusha regional police commander Charles Mkumbo told by telephone.

"We are still investigating the incident to determine if it was caused by a mechanical defect or human error on the part of the driver."

The students killed in the accident, which occurred at about 9:30am in Karatu district, were from the Lucky Vincent primary school and believed to be aged between 12 and 13. They were on their way to visit another school, Mkumbo said.

President John Magufuli described the accident as a "national tragedy" in a statement.

While buses remain the main form of public transport in Tanzania, East Africa's second largest economy has a poor road safety network.

More than 11,000 people were killed in road accidents in Tanzania between 2014 and 2016, according to government data.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us