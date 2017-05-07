WORLD
1 MIN READ
Former cancer patient clowns around in Gaza hospital
A young Palestinian has turned a hospital in Gaza into a place of laughter by dressing up as a clown to entertain sick children.
Former cancer patient clowns around in Gaza hospital
Abdullah Abu Shaban, 23, was successfully treated for cancer in Israel. He believes laughter is a powerful healing tool. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 7, 2017

Abdullah Abu Shaban, a 23-year-old cancer patient in remission is using the healing powers of laughter to help cheer up sick children in a Gaza hospital.

One of the most densely populated tracts on earth, Gaza is home to mostly impoverished refugees and their descendants. It lacks basic civic infrastructure. People there live under an Egyptian-Israeli blockade meant to cut off the flow of weapons to the armed group Hamas, but the restriction also extends to the import of fuel, building supplies and basic goods.

UNICEF says children in Gaza are in dire need of psychosocial support.

TRT World'sNick Davies-Jones has more on Shaban and his cheerful antics.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us