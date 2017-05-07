WORLD
2 MIN READ
Remains discovered in French forest during hunt for Irish man
Seamus Ruddy disappeared in 1985 after being abducted by the Irish National Liberation Army, the republican armed group, of which he was once a member.
Remains discovered in French forest during hunt for Irish man
Seamus Ruddy vanished in Paris in 1985 during the Northern Irish Troubles. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 7, 2017

A commission searching for one of the so-called "disappeared" victims of the conflict in Northern Ireland says it has discovered human remains in a French forest.

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains has been searching for the remains of Seamus Ruddy. The commission said Saturday the process of recovering the remains found near Rouen in northern France would take some time.

The disappeared were people who were killed and their bodies hidden by the Irish Republican Army or IRA during the Northern Irish Troubles which spanned nearly thirty years from the 60s to the 90s.

Ruddy had been working as an English teacher in Paris when he vanished in 1985 during the Troubles. He was part of a faction of the INLA, the Irish National Liberation Army which was formed by former IRA members. Ruddy was killed as a result of infighting within the INLA.

The INLA claimed responsibility for his death.

If the remains are of Ruddy, only three more of the disappeared remain to be discovered. The commission originally sought 16.

The commission's purpose is to obtain information leading to the remains of people killed by paramilitary violence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us