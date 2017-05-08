Emmanuel Macron, a former economy minister who had never previously stood for elected office, beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen with 66 percent of the vote in the French presidential election on Sunday.

Macron's victory by a comfortable margin was a landmark in French politics.

France's new president-elect brings with him a promise of renewed relevance to the European Union. His election also proved to be of big interest to other countries.

TRT World'sAnelise Borges rounds up reactions of world leaders to the historic victory.