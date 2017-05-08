WORLD
2 MIN READ
Macron: France's youngest president faces divided nation
Emmanuel Macron's next challenge will be to secure a majority in next month's parliamentary election and heal a bitterly divided nation.
Macron: France's youngest president faces divided nation
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron on his way to the Pyramid du Louvre Museum to give a speech to supporters after the 2017 presidential election results, in Paris, France, May 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 8, 2017

Emmanuel Macron was elected French president on Sunday, defeating the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. The centrist won with 66 percent of the vote.

French voters were faced with an often bitter, drawn-out campaign, which culminated in a second round of voting and Macron's victory.

At 39, the pro-European Union former investment banker will become France's youngest-ever president after a crushing win in the run-off, but he faces a formidable challenge to enact his policy programme while trying to unite a fractured and demoralised country.

He has proposed an ambitious domestic reform agenda, including cutting state spending, easing labour laws, boosting education in deprived areas and extending new protections to the self-employed.

The next task for Macron and his La Republique En Marche ("Onward the Republic") political movement, that is barely a year old, will be to secure a majority in next month's parliamentary elections in order to implement his programme.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood brings the story from Paris.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us