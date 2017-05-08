Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the UK for follow-up medical tests, handing over power to his deputy Yemi Osibanjo, his office said.

Buhari, 74, had returned to Nigeria two months ago after receiving medical treatment in Britain. Officials have refused to disclose details of his medical condition.

President Buhari's ill health has raised concerns about his ability to rule the country, with civil rights leaders urging him to take a second medical leave.

But government officials said that there is no cause for worry.

"Government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the vice president," the president's office said in a statement.

TRT World spoke to the President's spokesperson, Garba Shehu about the president's health and its implications for Nigerian politics.

Osinbajo takes charge

​The president's office said Buhari had notified both chambers of parliament of his trip, which will put Osinbajo formally in charge.

Officials have sought to avoid a scenario seen in 2010 when political infighting broke out when then-President Umaru Yar'Adua was sick for months.

Osinbajo was already given full powers to act during Buhari's previous absence, in contrast to his predecessor Goodluck Jonathan who only took over after Yar'Adua's death in 2010 ended a power vacuum.