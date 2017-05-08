WORLD
3 MIN READ
Why has Israel closed its embassy in Egypt?
Confusion reigns in Egypt over Israel's decision to keep its embassy in Cairo empty.
Why has Israel closed its embassy in Egypt?
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry had visited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in July 2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 8, 2017

Israel's embassy in Egypt has been closed for over five months and its diplomatic staff have been recalled to Israel.

Egypt is one of two Arab nations, along with Jordan, that retain official diplomatic ties with Israel. Warm relations were established after the 1973 Yom Kippur War and the subsequent Camp David Accord in 1978.

The Israeli ambassador and his staff have not returned to their posts and have resumed their work in Jerusalem.

"Even following these talks, the ambassador has yet to return, and there is no date for the embassy to be reopened," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry told local news source, YNet News.

Why did the embassy close?

Israel is concerned about the security situation in Egypt that deteriorated rapidly after 2013. The nation witnessed a spike in militancy when then Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al Sissi ousted the country's first democratically-elected President, Mohammed Morsi.

According to the official, Israel had set conditions to Egyptian security chiefs for the return of the ambassador. Despite this, the Israeli foreign ministry was not assuaged.

"Israel's conduct regarding the closed embassy is strange and inexplicable to me," an Egyptian foreign ministry official said in the report.

Is Egypt suffering from rising militancy?

Militant offshoots of the Muslim Brotherhood as well as Daesh-affiliated groups based in Sinai have conducted hundreds of attacks in recent years.

Some attacks have targeted military personnel, the police, judiciary as well as civilians as in the recent case of the two church bombings in the Nile Delta city of Tanta and coastal city of Alexandria.

Tel Aviv has not set a return date for its diplomatic staff. Nevertheless, diplomatic channels with Cairo have not been disrupted.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE do not recognise Israel officially, maintaining public support of the Palestinian cause. Away from the public eye however, the Gulf states keep close relations with Tel-Aviv.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us