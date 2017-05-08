WORLD
3 MIN READ
Cholera outbreak in Yemen kills 25 people in a week, says WHO
The UN agency has reported 1,360 cases of the diarrhoeal disease since April 27.
Cholera outbreak in Yemen kills 25 people in a week, says WHO
A girl infected with cholera lies on the ground at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen May 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 8, 2017

A cholera outbreak in Yemen killed 25 people this week, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

The UN agency statement came as two years of war continues to wreak havoc on the impoverished country's health and sanitation system.

The deaths from the diarrhoeal disease which is carried in food and water tainted by human faeces are among 1,360 cases that the United Nations agency reported since April 27.

Some severe cases can kill within hours unless treated with intravenous fluids and antibiotics.

"(This) is extremely alarming. We are facing a reactivation of the cholera epidemic," Nevio Zagaria, the WHO's representative in Yemen, said.

The cause is that there is two years of war in Yemen. There is a huge impact on the infrastructure, the electricity power is on and off, the water pumping stations are not functioning regularly and this has an impact on the quality of water.

A previous outbreak subsided last winter, Zagaria said, and the country has experienced a total of around 27,000 cases including 130 deaths during the conflict.

Yemen's conflict pits the Iran-allied Houthi movement and elements of the military against the Saudi-led military coalition backing the internationally recognised government.

Hospital supplies run low

Largely stalemated in nationwide battlefronts, the war has plunged millions into poverty, displaced millions of others and killed more than 10,000 people.

The UN said a child aged under five dies of preventable causes every 10 minutes in Yemen.

A dispute over control of the central bank has also left most public sector salaries in Sanaa and other Houthi-run northern lands unpaid since October.

Street cleaners have gone on strike for their wages, leaving mountains of garbage cluttering main boulevards.

Meanwhile, hospitals are strained by low supplies and cash-strapped staff who in some cases can barely afford transportation to work.

Women and young children, crumpled in pain from the diarrhoea, sat on mattress laid in the hallway of a crowded Sanaa hospital.

"I've been lying here since 7:30 in the morning and watching death and suffering. No one came to give me any treatment, not even a needle," lamented patient Ali al-Hamzy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us