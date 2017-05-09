WORLD
2 MIN READ
As many as 245 feared dead in migrant boat disasters
The United Nations upped its death toll in two incidents where migrants were attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea.
As many as 245 feared dead in migrant boat disasters
Migrants use rubber boats like this one to cross the Mediterranean. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2017

As many as 245 migrants over the weekend are feared to have drowned in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, the United Nations Human Rights Commission said on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the UNHCR, about 1,300 people have died or disappeared since the beginning of the year in their bid to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

In the first incident, on Friday night, a rubber dinghy with 132 people sank after several hours of sailing. Of those. 50 were rescued and 82 people are feared dead or drowned.

In the second incident, on Sunday, a woman and six men were rescued by the Libyan coast guard. It is believed that at least 163 people have died.

International Medical Corps, which gave medical care to the survivors, also confirmed their account.

The UNHCR believes that more than 1,300 people have died or gone missing since the beginning of the year in their bid to make it to Europe. More than 43,000 are believed to have used the central Mediterranean to cross to Europe.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us