WORLD
2 MIN READ
Explosion at Mexico fireworks depot kills at least 14
Five children died in the explosion at the warehouse in central Mexico's Puebla state.
Explosion at Mexico fireworks depot kills at least 14
Fireworks are a mainstay of holiday celebrations in Mexico, and accidental blasts are occasionally deadly. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2017

An explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Mexico has killed at least 14 people and wounded 30 others.

The Puebla state government reports that five of the dead are children.

The blast occurred Monday night in a rural area of central Puebla state, Diodoro Carrasco, a senior official in the state government, told radio station Cinco Radio.

The explosion came during preparations for a religious festival on May 15, the Puebla state government said.

"A group of people lived in the warehouse where the pyrotechnic material was stored for use in the festivities. A firework launched by someone outside fell on top of the fireworks, causing the explosion that knocked down the building," the government of Puebla said in a statement.

Nine people were killed on the spot and three more died after being taken to nearby hospitals.

Last December, 42 people died and 70 were injured in a series of explosions at the country's largest fireworks market, in the town of Tultepec, outside Mexico City.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us