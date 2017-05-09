An explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Mexico has killed at least 14 people and wounded 30 others.

The Puebla state government reports that five of the dead are children.

The blast occurred Monday night in a rural area of central Puebla state, Diodoro Carrasco, a senior official in the state government, told radio station Cinco Radio.

The explosion came during preparations for a religious festival on May 15, the Puebla state government said.

"A group of people lived in the warehouse where the pyrotechnic material was stored for use in the festivities. A firework launched by someone outside fell on top of the fireworks, causing the explosion that knocked down the building," the government of Puebla said in a statement.

Nine people were killed on the spot and three more died after being taken to nearby hospitals.

Last December, 42 people died and 70 were injured in a series of explosions at the country's largest fireworks market, in the town of Tultepec, outside Mexico City.