Latin superhero on Stan Lee's future storyboard
At 94, the comic book legend of Spider-Man and X-Men fame forges ahead with yet another character on the books.
Comic book writer, editor, actor and producer Stan Lee speaks to the media during a news conference in Queretaro, Mexico. May 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2017

Comic book legend Stan Lee is 94 years old but still working on new characters – telling fans they can expect a Latin superhero by the end of the year.

The creator of Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and X-Men made the announcement in front of almost 20,000 fans at La Conque, the largest comic convention in Latin America, after being asked Sunday what kind of hero Mexico would need to address its social problems.

"I wanted this to be a surprise, but I'm personally working on a Latin hero that you'll be seeing at the end of the year. I want to make him as good as I can, as different as I can," Lee said.

He took part in three days of activities at the convention in central Mexico, signing autographs and taking photos with fans who had come from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela and even as far away as Belgium.

"This city, in this country, has the greatest fans in the whole world! You people are spectacular. This convention is wonderful," one of the most famous creators of the Marvel universe said.

SOURCE:AFP
