Ten South Korean children and at least one Chinese national were killed in a traffic accident in China's eastern Shandong province on Tuesday morning, the South Korean consulate in China's nearby port city of Qingdao said.

The nationality of the other person was not immediately known.

The accident took place in a tunnel in Weihai city at around 9:00 am local time, the consulate said in a statement.

General consulate officers had been dispatched to the accident site to work with local police, it added.