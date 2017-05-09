Fitness clubs in the German capital are looking to bring a nightlife feel to gym workouts.

The movement among fitness clubs to offer a lifestyle alternative to nighttime entertainment is a trend that began in the US and is quickly growing in the European market.

Fitness club revenues in Germany were up almost five percent this year and membership topped 10 million people for the first time.

Studios use both new design and an alternative business model to attract customers.

TRT World's Ira Spitzer has more from Berlin.