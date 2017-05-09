POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Specialty fitness clubs on the rise in Berlin
Berliners are turning to new, trendy fitness studios that offer lifestyle alternatives to nighttime entertainment.
Specialty fitness clubs on the rise in Berlin
Studios are ditching traditional elements of gym business models, like contracts, in favour of more flexible arrangements. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2017

Fitness clubs in the German capital are looking to bring a nightlife feel to gym workouts.

The movement among fitness clubs to offer a lifestyle alternative to nighttime entertainment is a trend that began in the US and is quickly growing in the European market.

Fitness club revenues in Germany were up almost five percent this year and membership topped 10 million people for the first time.

Studios use both new design and an alternative business model to attract customers.

TRT World's Ira Spitzer has more from Berlin.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us