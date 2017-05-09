A Hindu nationalist organisation is promising to help Indian couples conceive "superior" babies with high IQs and fairer skin than their parents, sparking media criticism.

Karishma Mohandas Narwani, head of the Garbh Vigyan Sanskar project, said it advised prospective parents on how to undergo a "purification" process to ensure their babies were born free of all vices.

"If that is taken care of, then the baby will have the desired mental, physical and spiritual quality." Narwani, a practitioner of Ayurvedic medicine, told AFP on Tuesday.

She said couples could produce "superior offspring," full of values and culture by following the organisation's advice on everything from diet to thinking good thoughts.

The project, whose name translates as "scientific purification of the womb," is based in Gujarat, the home state of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is treating around 400 couples.

Denying direct links with the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), an influential right-wing Hindu organisation, Narwani said she was working with the health wing of the RSS, Arogya Bharti.

RSS campaigner and secretary of Arogya Bharti, Ashok Kumar Varshney, said the group's methods made it possible for "parents with low IQ to have offspring with high IQ."

The scheme has been fiercely criticised in the Indian media, with one report saying it was "straight out of the Nazi playbook."

But Varshney said the organisation was merely engaged in "motivational activity."

The news has sparked a flurry of debate and criticism on social media channels.