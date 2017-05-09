POLITICS
Iraqi painter draws life under Daesh
Daesh soon found out about Mustafa al-Taee's art and sentenced him to 30 lashes. However, the artist continued painting even after his punishment.
Iraqi painter Mustafa al-Taee secretely paints the brutality he has seen in his hometown Hamam al-Alil, south of Mosul. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2017

After Daesh swept into his town near the Iraqi city of Mosul nearly three years ago, Mustafa al-Taee resolved to bear witness to the militants' brutal rule by secretly painting what he had seen with his own eyes.

Even in the privacy of al-Taee's home, painting was a risky endeavour. The militant group forbids all independent media, and bans artistic renderings of human beings, which it views as a form of blasphemy.

When Daesh found out about al-Taee's art, they collected his canvases and tools, and took them away to be burned. He was taken to the Daesh morality police, known as the Hisbah, which sentenced him to 30 lashes.

TRT Word's Iolo Ap Dafydd has this report.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
