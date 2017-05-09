POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Tiny Cuban town gets social on its own version of Facebook
The platform Gaspar Social is illegal but luckily for its creators, authorities are looking the other way for now.
Tiny Cuban town gets social on its own version of Facebook
Young Cubans use WiFi on their cell phones at a park in Gaspar, a small town in Ciego de Avila province in central Cuba. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2017

Cuba is one of the least net-connected countries in the world. Internet access is restricted, the speed is excruciatingly slow, dissident sites are blocked and all internet services are provided by the state.

But in spite of the obstacles, four entrepreneurs in a rural part of the country have created a social network which they say is their answer to Facebook.

Gaspar Social shares its name with the town where it was created in Ciego de Avila province, in central Cuba. About 500 of Gaspar's almost 8,000 residents use it.

TRT World's Adefemi Akinsanya has more on Gaspar.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us