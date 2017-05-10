Pakistan is carrying out its first national census in almost twenty years. And it's a security and logistical challenge.

The population count is critical for redrawing the political map of a country grappling with ethnic tensions and deep divisions over how resources are split between provinces and regions.

Political squabbling and a series of deadly attacks on census workers along the Afghan border puts the entire operation at risk.

But those involved in the census refuse to be deterred. And officials insist adequate security measures are in place.

"Of the 200,000 military people, 160,000 have been deployed only for security. So you may not be able to see them immediately behind or with the teams but they are in the second cordon, the third cordon, and the fourth cordon," Chief Census Commissioner Asif Bajwa said.

"That is how we make sure that our teams are safe."

TRT World's Almeena Ahmed has more on the story.