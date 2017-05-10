WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump, Russia's Lavrov discuss Syrian civil war
US President Donald Trump urged the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to "reign in" Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad.
Trump, Russia's Lavrov discuss Syrian civil war
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at his news conference at the Russian Embassy in Washington, US, May 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 10, 2017

US President Donald Trump discussed the Syrian civil war with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Oval Office on Wednesday, at a time when alleged ties to Moscow are overshadowing the Republican's administration.

Russia backs Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in the civil war. Trump said during his election campaign that he sought closer ties with Russia but tensions grew after US air strikes against a Syrian airfield in April in response to a chemical weapons attack that Washington blamed on Assad.

"We had a very, very good meeting with Mr Lavrov," Trump told reporters after the talks.

We want to see the killing, the horrible killing, stopped in Syria as soon as possible and everyone is working toward that end.

The meeting with Lavrov was the highest-level public contact between Trump and the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

TRT World'sAzadeh Ansari has more from Washington, DC.

Lavrov rejects meddling allegations

Trump stunned the United States on Tuesday by firing FBI Director James Comey, whose agency is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election and the possibility Trump associates may have colluded with Moscow.

"The goal of both President Trump and President (Vladimir) Putin is to have concrete results which will be tangible and which will allow (us) to alleviate problems, including on the international agenda," Lavrov told journalists.

The Russian foreign minister also rejected claims that Moscow interfered in the election that sent Trump to the White House as "fabrications."

Lavrov's visit to the Oval Office was a rare welcome for a foreign minister — or any non-head of state representing a foreign country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us