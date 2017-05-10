WORLD
3 MIN READ
India's far-right RSS want to customise the perfect baby
India's Hindutva group have proposed a eugenics program that promises fair-skinned and smart customised babies, but it's facing a backlash on social media. Here are 9 things that you need to know about the program:
India's far-right RSS want to customise the perfect baby
RSS says the &quot;perfect baby program&quot; was able to produce perfect, fair-skinned and smart, babaies. Critics say it's nothing but &quot;Nazi kind of&quot; racism promotion. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 10, 2017

The medical wing of India's far-right Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has created an "ayurvedic eugenics" program to produce ‘fair skinned, lovely children' with a high IQ. Here are nine things to know about this unusual "customised baby" program:

1. The program promoting "uttam santato" or a 'perfect child' faced a social media backlash recently after a Hindu nationalist group revealed a plan to open up branches to promote the service in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

2. The backlash is fresh — but the plan isn't new. It's an ayurvedic program that was launched by some members of the RSS' "Arogya Bharati" a decade ago and was adopted at the national level in 2015.

3. The project owners say they have already ensured delivery of 450 "customised babies". Their aim? To have designed thousands of "customised" babies by 2020.

4. The program is a mix of Ayurvedic herbs, yoga, and seminars and aims to purify babies. "If that is taken care of, then the baby will have the desired mental, physical and spiritual quality," Karishma Mohandas Narwani, who leads the Garbh Vigyan Sanskar project said.

4. Some of the desired mental and physical qualities include a high IQ, fair skin and a tall stature. Arogya Bharati believes these qualities can be achieved by a process of "repairing genes."

5. The RSS is one of the organisations that supported conservative Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bid for power.

6. The program itself was inspired by a woman who led a "signature children" effort in Germany after World War II. The Nazi program was based on the same principals that Arogya Bharati adheres to.

7. The "designer baby" project is comprised of several steps. The male's sperm and the female's egg is 'purified' for 90 days before pregnancy and after the birth the baby is taken care of with the dietary and procedural regulations​.

8. While the RSS claims that the program does "not intervene in the natural process," critics have slammed the program for promoting racial discrimination.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us