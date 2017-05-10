BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Turkish govt steps in to help struggling hazelnut industry
The Turkish government has bought 25 tonnes of hazelnuts to support local producers struggling with falling prices.
Turkish govt steps in to help struggling hazelnut industry
Prices have jumped 10 percent in two weeks after the government's move. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 10, 2017

The hazelnut industry in Turkey is struggling after two years of low market prices.

The Turkish government has stepped in to help the industry and bought 25 tonnes of hazelnuts to support the struggling market, raising the prices by 10 percent in two weeks.

The price is also expected to rise with the upcoming Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when hazelnuts will be in demand.

Turkey is the largest producer and exporter of hazelnuts, supplying more than 75 percent of the world's hazelnuts.

As many as 4 million people in Turkey are involved in the industry, directly or indirectly.

TRT World's Adefemi Akinsanya has more the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us