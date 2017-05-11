POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Real Madrid march on to UEFA Champions League finals
Real's 3-0 win in the first leg proved too much for Atletico Madird to overcome as the reigning European champions progressed 4-2 on aggregate.
Real Madrid march on to UEFA Champions League finals
Real Madrid's players celebrate at the end of the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against Atletico Madrid, May 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 11, 2017

Real Madrid made it to the final of UEFA Champions League despite losing 2-1 against Atletico Madrid in their semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

The Spanish giants will face Italian outfit Juventus in Cardiff, Wales on June, 3 for the top tier European trophy.

Real's 3-0 win in the first leg proved too much for Atletico to overcome as the reigning European champions progressed 4-2 on aggregate.

Early goals from Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann, from a penalty, gave Atletico hope but Isco struck just before the break to leave the hosts with too much to do, taking Real through to a final against Juventus in Cardiff on June 3.

"We knew Atletico were going to start well and they had a bit of luck in scoring the two goals, but we knew that if we scored it would kill them," Cristiano Ronaldo told reporters.

"We're Real Madrid and we showed that we have more experience," he added.

Ronaldo's hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg had given Real a huge advantage in the tie.

"No-one said it was going to be easy, but we achieved our objective which was to get through," said captain Sergio Ramos.

"I'm proud of this team for showing character when we were 2-0 down and go looking for the goal."

Real are now chasing a first league and European Cup double since 1958 and could become the first team to defend the Europe's biggest prize in the Champions League era, which began with the change in format in 1992.

"I'm delighted to be in a third Champions League final in four years," added Ramos.

Meanwhile, in UEFA's second tier Europa League, Manchester United are hoping to book a place at the final in Stockholm on May 24.

United currently lead Celta Vigo in the semi-final thanks to Marcus Rashford's brilliant free-kick earning them a 1-0 first-leg advantage in Spain.

In the other semi-final, France's Lyon will have to dig deep to overturn a 4-1 score line against Ajax Amsterdam to make it to Stockholm.

Both Europa League second leg semi-finals matches will be played on Thursday May 11.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us