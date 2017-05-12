WORLD
3 MIN READ
French-led force postpones Pacific beach attack drills
An intended show of force against expanding Chinese influence in the Pacific had to be stopped after one of the landing craft ran aground, damaging a propeller.
French-led force postpones Pacific beach attack drills
By Staff Reporter
May 12, 2017

A French-led amphibious force postponed joint beach attack drills in the Western Pacific on Friday after a landing craft ran aground, commanders said.

The military exercise in Guam is a first. It involves US troops, British and Japanese helicopters and landing craft launched from France's amphibious carrier Mistral.

It had been meant as a show of force to counter China's growing military power in the region.

But Friday's mishap could blunt its intended message.

Exercises halted

The exercise was halted after a French landing craft ran aground, damaging one of its propellers. A separate helicopter landing drill was also cancelled, a spokesman for Japan's Self Defence Forces said later.

China is extending its influence beyond its coastal waters and the South China Sea into the Pacific by acquiring aircraft carriers. France controls several islands in the Pacific, including New Caledonia and French Polynesia.

France is seeking stronger economic ties with Beijing but, along with Britain, is also looking to balance China's expanding power by deepening security cooperation with Japan, Asia's second-strongest naval power after China, and the United States.

The Mistral is leading the Jeanne d'Arc amphibious task force in a tour through Asia. The French defence ministry, in summary of the mission, described it as "a potent support to French diplomacy."

The Mistral, which left France in February, can carry up to 35 helicopters and four landing barges, as well as several hundred soldiers. The ship visited Japan this month before heading to Guam.

The exercise "further builds our partnerships in the region to provide a reasonable assurance to those who may not agree with us too much that we are ready at all times," Captain Jeff Grimes, the US Navy's chief of staff in the region, said on the beach where the practice landings were meant to have taken place.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us