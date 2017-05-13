TÜRKİYE
Bus crash kills over 20 in southwestern Turkey
Authorities say the bus was carrying mostly women and children who were on a trip from Izmir to the resort town of Marmaris.
The highway was closed to traffic as rescue crews continued their efforts. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 13, 2017

At least 23 people were killed on Saturday and 11 injured when a bus carrying Turkish tourists crashed near the southwestern holiday town of Marmaris in the Mugla province, the provincial governor Amir Cicek said.

The accident took place in the famous and daunting Sakar Pass. Break failure is likely to be cause of the accident, Mugla's deputy governor Kamil Koten said.

Television footage from the scene showed a yellow bus lying on its side surrounded by ambulances, with bodies nearby.

Ambulances, firefighters and crews from the Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) were dispatched to the accident scene.

The minibus was carrying passengers, mostly women and children, for a weekend trip organised for Mothers' Day from the western city of Izmir.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
