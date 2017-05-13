CULTURE
Venice Biennale festival looks to make art a global affair
The contemporary art exhibition, which is the 57th of its kind, will feature 86 countries with artists contemplating the world around them and giving a voice to under-represented populations.
The Venice Biennale is held on odd-numbered years. This year's event will run until November 26. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 13, 2017

Weary of the modern-day "global disorder" of politics and conflicts? The 57th Biennale art festival promises to lift the spirits of those frazzled by everything from Brexit to global warming.

"Viva Arte Viva," which opens Saturday in Venice, is "a passionate outcry for art" in a world "full of conflicts and shocks," curator Christine Macel said ahead of the opening.

Macel, chief curator of the Pompidou Center in Paris, placed an emphasis on rediscovering great artists who may have been overlooked, rather than blowing the trumpets of rising stars.

"The Biennale challenge is to give as global a picture as possible of the artistic situation" across the world, she told AFP.

Among those exhibiting are pioneering US fiber artist Sheila Hicks, West German-born American Kiki Smith and Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson, who was the man behind the vast sun at Britain's Tate Modern in 2003 and the New York waterfalls in 2008.

TRT World's Miranda Atty has more from Venice.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
