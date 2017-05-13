Weary of the modern-day "global disorder" of politics and conflicts? The 57th Biennale art festival promises to lift the spirits of those frazzled by everything from Brexit to global warming.

"Viva Arte Viva," which opens Saturday in Venice, is "a passionate outcry for art" in a world "full of conflicts and shocks," curator Christine Macel said ahead of the opening.

Macel, chief curator of the Pompidou Center in Paris, placed an emphasis on rediscovering great artists who may have been overlooked, rather than blowing the trumpets of rising stars.

"The Biennale challenge is to give as global a picture as possible of the artistic situation" across the world, she told AFP.

Among those exhibiting are pioneering US fiber artist Sheila Hicks, West German-born American Kiki Smith and Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson, who was the man behind the vast sun at Britain's Tate Modern in 2003 and the New York waterfalls in 2008.

TRT World's Miranda Atty has more from Venice.